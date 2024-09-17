Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 53.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 56,379 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.24.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.4 %

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.19. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $444.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

