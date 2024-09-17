Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 17,849 Shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Free Report) by 107.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BBLU. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF during the first quarter valued at $217,000. American Trust boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 39,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 95,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 14,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF by 317.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 150,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 114,580 shares in the last quarter.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

BBLU opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.83. The company has a market cap of $172.50 million, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.90.

EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF Company Profile

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

