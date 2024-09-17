Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,295 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 970,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,080,000 after purchasing an additional 481,626 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,487,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $594,169,000 after buying an additional 419,404 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,869,000 after buying an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,801,000. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $192.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.93. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $195.29. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.