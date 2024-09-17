Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 1,083 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 124.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,956 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $276.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.25 and a 200 day moving average of $256.67.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total value of $4,525,572.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.94.

Danaher Company Profile



Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

