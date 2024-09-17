Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $399,000 Position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000.

NOCT opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $48.41.

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

