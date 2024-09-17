Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $518,000 Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $621,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,933,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,029,000. Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 830.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 589,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,795,000 after acquiring an additional 526,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 267.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 677,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,602,000 after acquiring an additional 493,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $111.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $141.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Global Payments to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

