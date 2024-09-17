Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. New Street Research lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $89.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.