Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGGO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of CGGO opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.08 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.98.

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

