Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $382,000 Investment in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,383 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.53.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.08. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 43.60% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $815.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $202.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.