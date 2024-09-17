Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Insulet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Insulet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Insulet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $211.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insulet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

Insulet Stock Performance

Shares of PODD stock opened at $233.89 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $125.82 and a 12 month high of $236.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Insulet had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 21.11%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.