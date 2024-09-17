Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.6 %

AXON stock opened at $385.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.58 and a 200 day moving average of $315.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.94. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.12 and a twelve month high of $386.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at $37,449,733.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.95, for a total value of $1,643,885.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,449,733.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total value of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,981 shares of company stock worth $115,281,744. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

