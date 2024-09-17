Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF (NYSEARCA:TPIF – Free Report) by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.84% of Timothy Plan International ETF worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 367,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 332,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 153,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 72.4% during the 4th quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan International ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get Timothy Plan International ETF alerts:

Timothy Plan International ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TPIF opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.07. Timothy Plan International ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $29.12.

Timothy Plan International ETF Increases Dividend

Timothy Plan International ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.0889 per share. This is a positive change from Timothy Plan International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th.

(Free Report)

The Timothy Plan International ETF (TPIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of international stocks screened for defined Christian values. TPIF was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timothy Plan International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.