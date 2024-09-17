Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:NTG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $40.89

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $40.89 and traded as high as $47.21. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund shares last traded at $47.07, with a volume of 15,540 shares changing hands.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.89.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -10,475.77%.

Insider Transactions at Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.84 per share, with a total value of $211,869.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 515,767 shares in the company, valued at $23,126,992.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,903 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 19,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

