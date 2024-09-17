TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,240,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,317 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of TPG worth $51,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TPG by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,356,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,799 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TPG during the 4th quarter worth about $52,189,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in TPG by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,860,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,581,000 after acquiring an additional 336,665 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,362,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,971,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TPG by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 430,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,588,000 after acquiring an additional 164,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

TPG Trading Up 1.3 %

TPG opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. TPG Inc. has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $57.93. The company has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -408.57, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88.

TPG Increases Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $744.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.34 million. TPG had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPG Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is -1,200.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TPG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on TPG from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on TPG from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TPG in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Insider Activity at TPG

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $190,342.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

TPG Company Profile

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles. It also offers monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

