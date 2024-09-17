Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS) Shares Up 3%

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDS – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $37.50. 1,332,028 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,396,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.00.

Tradr 1.5X Short NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The AXS 1.25X NVDA Bear Daily ETF (NVDS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NVIDIA Corporation index. The fund provides inverse (-1.25x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Nvidia stock. NVDS was launched on Jul 14, 2022 and is managed by AXS Investments.

