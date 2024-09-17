Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) PT Raised to C$19.00

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TCL.A. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Transcontinental from C$23.00 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transcontinental presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$20.50.

TSE TCL.A opened at C$16.66 on Monday. Transcontinental has a 12-month low of C$10.11 and a 12-month high of C$17.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

