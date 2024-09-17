Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $14.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.04. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TVTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 269.18% and a negative net margin of 82.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million. Analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 21,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $243,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $28,684.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,334.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,707 shares of company stock worth $352,712. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TVTX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.58.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

