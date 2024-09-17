TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TLSI. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.67 on Monday. TriSalus Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.43.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela purchased 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,386.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 76.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLSI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

