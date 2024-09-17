TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Short Interest Update

TT Electronics plc (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Separately, Barclays upgraded TT Electronics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components.
