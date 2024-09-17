UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 119,102 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 5,742.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.01.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.