Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Union Jack Oil Stock Performance

Shares of UJO opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.60.

About Union Jack Oil

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Wilzetta, West Newton, Wressle Discovery, Broughton North, Biscathorpe, Keddington Oilfield Louth, North Somercotes, Fiskerton Oilfield, North Kelsey, Dukes Wood, Kirklington, Widmerpool Gulf, Laughton, and Humber Basin projects.

