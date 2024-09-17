Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Union Jack Oil (LON:UJO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports.
Union Jack Oil Stock Performance
Shares of UJO opened at GBX 16.25 ($0.21) on Monday. Union Jack Oil has a one year low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a one year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The stock has a market capitalization of £17.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.60.
About Union Jack Oil
