United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,399,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,669,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in United Rentals by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after purchasing an additional 199,810 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,778.7% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 15,100.8% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 100,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,674,000 after buying an additional 100,118 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

URI opened at $741.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $712.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $684.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

View Our Latest Report on URI

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.