United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $741.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $712.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $684.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on URI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $675.15.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

