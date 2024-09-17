United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.76.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United States Steel in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Glj Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.57 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 214,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 174,350 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,575,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,408,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 94.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 211,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after acquiring an additional 102,450 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $36.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.86. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $26.92 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 7.93%. United States Steel’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

