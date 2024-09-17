Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of U. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 308.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $5,147,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 284,672 shares of company stock worth $5,762,015 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Unity Software from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Unity Software from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Unity Software Stock Up 2.0 %

Unity Software stock opened at $20.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.20. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.37 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

