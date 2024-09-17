Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 385,800 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the August 15th total of 479,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Upland Software Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:UPLD opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14). Upland Software had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a positive return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $69.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upland Software

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald acquired 33,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $66,597.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,798.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 839,183 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after purchasing an additional 145,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Upland Software by 180.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Upland Software by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 273,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Upland Software by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 150,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital raised shares of Upland Software from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

