Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the August 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at about $685,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.4% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 684,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

