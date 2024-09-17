Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,820 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,672,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $273,835,000 after purchasing an additional 674,790 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth about $27,233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,039,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,101,000 after buying an additional 470,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,314,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $7,685,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on URBN. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.30.

Urban Outfitters Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $36.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.50. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $48.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.38.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Urban Outfitters

In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,303,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565,296 shares in the company, valued at $27,303,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $413,951.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Articles

