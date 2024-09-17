US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
USFD stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $61.11.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
