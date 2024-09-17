US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) CFO Dirk J. Locascio Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 10,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $579,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,132,225.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

USFD stock opened at $61.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.66 and a 52-week high of $61.11.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in US Foods by 5.0% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of US Foods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on US Foods from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

