Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Update

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,504,600 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the August 15th total of 1,246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Valmet Oyj Price Performance

VOYJF opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.04. Valmet Oyj has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $29.15.

Get Valmet Oyj alerts:

Valmet Oyj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries in North America, South America, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Process Technologies segment offers pulping process equipment, process islands and complete pulp mills, individual board, tissue and paper machine sections, complete production lines and machine rebuilds, boiler islands, power plants, heating plants, environmental solutions, and technologies for converting biomass to fuels, chemicals, and materials.

Receive News & Ratings for Valmet Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmet Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.