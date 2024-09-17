Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by ICA Group Wealth Management LLC

ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,569,000 after acquiring an additional 913,542 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,338,000 after buying an additional 440,740 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 930.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 283,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,331,000 after buying an additional 255,958 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13,105.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,111,000 after buying an additional 226,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,589,000 after acquiring an additional 140,274 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $120.84 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $110.51 and a 52 week high of $137.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

