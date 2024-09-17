Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,113,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $347,000. BOKF NA increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,608,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,299,000 after purchasing an additional 50,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 116,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

