Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. DDFG Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 109,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 24,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

