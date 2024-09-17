Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Purchased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $70.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.86. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

