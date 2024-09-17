Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the August 15th total of 41,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

