Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,884,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,289,000 after purchasing an additional 186,821 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,246,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,788,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,127,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,334,000 after purchasing an additional 129,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,853,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,913,000 after buying an additional 9,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,838,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,401,000 after buying an additional 10,708 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $126.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $127.50.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

