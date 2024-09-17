Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,204,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 223.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,857,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,964 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 376.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,367,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,371 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,242,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,427,000 after purchasing an additional 826,971 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.39.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

