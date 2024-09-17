Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. American Financial & Tax Strategies Inc. now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Mainsail Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 118,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 13,972 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $260.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $268.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $255.08 and its 200-day moving average is $252.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

