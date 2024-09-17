Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Holdings Raised by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $277.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $416.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.46.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

