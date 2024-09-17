Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Sold by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,454 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Veritex by 1,302.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 363,500.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.37. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.34.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $106.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

