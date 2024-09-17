VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,993,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $460,431,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,871,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,648,000 after buying an additional 9,317,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,974,000 after buying an additional 6,755,553 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,313,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,029,000 after buying an additional 3,109,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties stock opened at $34.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $35.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICI. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.56.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

