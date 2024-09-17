Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,822 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TDC opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $49.44.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.36.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

