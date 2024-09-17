Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 262,594 Shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 634,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262,594 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of Cabaletta Bio worth $4,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 110.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,422,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 6.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,832,000 after acquiring an additional 144,291 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,003,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,469,000 after buying an additional 870,567 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 612,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after buying an additional 84,633 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 539,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,255,000 after buying an additional 293,306 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Cabaletta Bio stock opened at $3.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.40. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CABA. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.11.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

