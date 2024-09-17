Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,041 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 24,244,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Genworth Financial by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,233,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,571,000 after buying an additional 2,456,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Genworth Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,292,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 1,996,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,840,000 after purchasing an additional 479,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.94. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 0.25% and a net margin of 0.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total value of $1,032,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,532,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,186,723.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

