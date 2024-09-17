Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 30,949 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BERY. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $646,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,617,000. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.