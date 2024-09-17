Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 4,674 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $2,505,404.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $337,193.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 34,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $2,505,404.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,070,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,962,764.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,778 shares of company stock worth $13,374,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $75.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.28. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $84.89.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.74 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on ITCI shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.