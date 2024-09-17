Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 8,004 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,004 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.15% of Pulmonx worth $5,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 7.0% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,059,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 69,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pulmonx by 12.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 17,740 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,077,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. Pulmonx Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.35 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.97.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 75.56%. The business had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.23 million. On average, analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven S. Williamson purchased 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.84 per share, with a total value of $97,435.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,592.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $38,567.85. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 203,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,398.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven S. Williamson purchased 14,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $97,435.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,592.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,535 shares of company stock valued at $76,587. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Pulmonx from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Pulmonx Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The company offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

