Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.13 Million Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 47,493 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 40.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the second quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 24.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.13. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $68.96 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $342.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.71 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.69%.

In related news, VP Jennifer O. Smestad sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,502. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

