Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Napco Security Technologies worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSSC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,504,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 168.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 691,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,672,000 after acquiring an additional 434,164 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,109,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 588.0% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 234,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after acquiring an additional 200,494 shares during the period. Finally, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Stephen Beeber sold 708 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $26,280.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,518.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Napco Security Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $50.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

