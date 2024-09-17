Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 14,206 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 92.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,571 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANF. Norges Bank bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $37,632,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 2,036.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 419,560 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,615,000 after acquiring an additional 399,922 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $32,897,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 613.3% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 356,610 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,694,000 after acquiring an additional 306,616 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 45.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 454,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,969,000 after acquiring an additional 141,788 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $134.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.85 and its 200-day moving average is $146.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.50. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $49.24 and a 52 week high of $196.99.

In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.80, for a total transaction of $1,321,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,627,594. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

